Police are looking for two men, including a 49-year-old man, who allegedly robbed today another man, also 49, in Nanakuli, using a dangerous instrument.

Police said the pair also allegedly burglarized the man’s home at 3:30 a.m. today by entering his home, after assaulting him, and took his property.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

No arrests were made.

Suspects face arrest on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.