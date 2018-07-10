Police seek suspect in Volcano motorcycle theft

SHARE















Hawaii island police released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a motorcycle robbery in Volcano.

At 10:18 a.m. Friday, police responded to the Cooper Center on Wright Road, where a 37-year-old Hilo man said he was approached by the suspect, who brandished a pistol and demanded his motorcycle.

The victim ran from the area after the suspect raised the pistol and fired a shot into the air. The suspect chased him and took his motorcycle keys when he tripped and fell. The suspect then left the scene on the stolen motorcycle. The victim sustained abrasions from the fall.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, about 5-feet-10-inches, 165 pounds with a slim build and tan complexion. He had straight black hair that was pulled into a ponytail and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt. He was driving a gray, Honda sedan with two other unidentified occupants. The sedan was last seen fleeing the area on Wright Road towards Highway 11.

The stolen motorcycle is a red, 2013 Honda CRF250L with Hawaii license plate 188 XNX.

The public is advised not to approach the suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to call 808-935-3311 or Detective Kayne Kelii at 808-961-2378; or email Kayne.Kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.