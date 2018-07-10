UH receives $2.6M grant to forecast extreme weather conditions

The government will award more than $2.6 million to the University of Hawaii at Manoa to fund its Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System , which forecasts and models storm surges and high tide events in Hawaii and across the Pacific.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration today.

“Given Hawaii’s unique geographic position, we need advanced ocean forecasting and observation,” said Schatz in a news release. “This funding will help communities across Hawaii to plan for and respond to extreme weather and king tides.”

The Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System, based within the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at UH, collects real-time data on ocean conditions, forecasts future events and develops user-friendly tools so people are able to access this information.

In May PacIOOS deployed a new wave buoy off Kalaeloa Barbers Point to provide real-time information on wave heights, wave directions, wave periods and sea surface temperatures. PacIOOS owns and operates a network of 15 wave buoys in the U.S. Pacific Islands, 10 of which are located in Hawaii.