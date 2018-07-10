Woman identified in fatal crash in Chinatown

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed Monday afternoon in a pedestrian accident as 69-year-old Liyi Ma of Honolulu.

Ma was one of three pedestrians struck in a marked crosswalk on North Beretania Street near Maunakea Street by the driver of a white 2018 Toyota RAV4.

The 69-year-old woman was struck and landed on the hood of the Toyota, which then struck another vehicle, leaving her pinned between the two vehicles.

The other pedestrians are a 67-year-old woman who was critically injured and a 69-year-old man who was seriously injured.

Police released on Monday the Toyota driver, a 56-year-old woman, after arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, first-degree negligent homicide and first- and second-degree negligent injury. Police said the driver told police she was using anti-seizure medication. However, speed and inattention may have also contributed to the crash.

The office did not release a cause or manner of death.