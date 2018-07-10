 S&P 500 has highest close since February
Associated Press
July 10, 2018
Updated July 10, 2018 12:10pm

    Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange today.

NEW YORK >> Stocks are closing mostly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth straight gain and its highest close since early February.

Makers of consumer products, technology and health care companies were the biggest winners among large-company stocks today.

Pepsi jumped 4.8 percent after delivering strong second-quarter results. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6 percent and Johnson & Johnson rose 1.1 percent.

Small-company stocks missed out on the gains and closed mostly lower. Those stocks have been beating the market so far this year.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,793.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,919. The Nasdaq composite inched up 3 points to 7,759.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.86 percent.

