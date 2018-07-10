 Turnout high for low-cost mortgage event
July 10, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Turnout high for low-cost mortgage event

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 9, 2018 at 11:01 pm
Close to 1,000 people have applied for low-cost mortgage pre-approvals from a nonprofit at an event that began in Honolulu on Friday, according to the event’s organizer. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –