 Driver kills 1 and injures 2 in Chinatown
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 9, 2018 at 11:21 pm
Police arrested the 56-year-old driver of a 2018 white Toyota RAV4 that struck three pedestrians Monday in a marked Chinatown crosswalk, killing one and injuring two. Read More

