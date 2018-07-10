 Ige signs 2 bills tightening the state’s gun regulations
Ige signs 2 bills tightening the state’s gun regulations

By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm
Bump stock owners have 30 days to turn in their devices after Gov. David Ige on Monday signed a law banning their sale, possession and manufacture. Read More

