 Marines doubling number of Ospreys
July 10, 2018

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 10, 2018 at 12:29 am
The Marine Corps in Hawaii is about to double the number of tilt­rotor MV-22B Ospreys it has to deliver Marines in a hurry to far-flung locations where fixed-wing aircraft can’t land. Read More

