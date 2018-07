TODAY BASKETBALL HD Men’s League: Electricians Hawaii vs. Lei Lei’s, 6 p.m.; Society Contracting vs. Island Movers, 7:30 p.m.; games at St. Francis School. TENNIS Tennis Championships of Honolulu, main draw, 10 a.m. at UH Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

HD Men’s League: Electricians Hawaii vs. Lei Lei’s, 6 p.m.; Society Contracting vs. Island Movers, 7:30 p.m.; games at St. Francis School.

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu, main draw, 10 a.m. at UH courts.

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS

Radford High School is seeking a JV girls tennis coach and a boys/girls varsity tennis coach. Must pass NFHS coaching education and heat illness courses. Coaching experience preferred. Email resumes to athletic director Kelly Sur at kelly_sur@notes.k12.hi.us

GOLF

WAIALAE WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL

At Waialae Country Club

First Round

Monday

Overall

Low Gross: 75—Mira Jang.

Low Net: 67—Tamiko Takebayashi.

Championship flight

Low Gross: 79—Mira Han. 81—Kimberlie Miyamoto.

Low Net: 72—Yindi Folwer. 74—Mia Hew.

A flight

Low Gross: 88—Sung S. Kim, Cindy Tsugawa.

Low Net: 74—Carol Jung. 75—Margaret Pearlman, Sanae Satomi.

B flight

Low Gross: 92—Josephine Chan, Keiko Soeda.

Low Net: 75—Masumi Masamitsu.

76—Masuzu Shimoko.

C flight

Low Gross: 93—Moon Nakano. 98—Tiffany Aull, Junko Kato, Barbara Schroeder.

Low Net: 73—Kuniko Frandsen. 76—Yong Ross.

D flight

Low Gross: 95—Juanita Lauti. 97—Benjamas Holbrook.

Low Net: 73—Jeanette Takahashi, Jenny Zerfoss.