Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed and kidnapped today a 57-year-old man in Kaneohe.

Police said the pair robbed and kidnapped him at gunpoint at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspects fled prior to police arriving. Their identities and whereabouts are unknown, police said.

The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.