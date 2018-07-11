 Hawaiian Airlines sets passenger record
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 11, 2018 at 1:14 am
Hawaiian Airlines carried a record 1.05 million passengers in June, a 2.9 percent increase over 1.02 million in the year-earlier period. Read More

