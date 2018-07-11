 Ex-isle Attorney General Bennett is confirmed to U.S. Court of Appeals
July 11, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Ex-isle Attorney General Bennett is confirmed to U.S. Court of Appeals

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 10, 2018 at 11:04 pm
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Hawaii Attorney General Mark Bennett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit by a vote of 72-27. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –