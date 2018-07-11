 Park restroom was locked without approval, city says
July 11, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Park restroom was locked without approval, city says

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 10, 2018 at 10:14 pm
Question: Every Sunday at Kawananakoa park, a group of men who belong to the AJA Makule League have had a permit to play softball. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –