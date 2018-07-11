 Miyamoto wins Waialae Invitational
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 11, 2018 12:05 am 
Maui’s Kimberlie Miyamoto won her third Waialae Women’s Invitational title in four years, capturing the 62nd annual tournament on Tuesday. Read More

