 High profile Twitter users lose followers in fake-user purge
July 12, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

High profile Twitter users lose followers in fake-user purge

By Bloomberg News
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 3:25pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it will begin removing suspicious accounts it has locked, denying access to its owner, from how it counts users’ followers. This means Twitter users are likely to see a reduction in their follower counts in the coming days.

ADVERTISING

Twitter Inc.’s top executive didn’t slide by unscathed in the social-media site’s crackdown on fake followers.

Other high-profile figures also took a hit to their numbers of followers. President Donald Trump, one of the most prolific and high-profile tweeters, lost about 100,000 of his approximately 53.4 million Twitter followers, according to the Washington Post, and former President Barack Obama lost about 400,000 from his 104 million followers. Katy Perry, currently the most-followed person on Twitter, had more than 109 million followers Wednesday — a number that plunged to about 108 million Thursday afternoon.

Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer and co-founder, said in a tweet today that he lost 200,000 followers, bringing his total down to 4 million, after Twitter made good on its pledge to remove suspicious accounts.

On Wednesday, Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, said the company would begin removing “locked accounts from follower counts across profiles globally. As a result, the number of followers displayed on many profiles may go down.” Locked accounts are those identified to have involved sudden suspicious changes in activity.

In his tweet Thursday, Dorsey said, “Action on this starts today.”

The company recently said it’s identifying almost 10 million dubious accounts a week and is putting all accounts through a security check. The Washington Post reported last week that Twitter has suspended more than one million accounts a day in recent months, and the rate has more than doubled since October, when the company, under congressional pressure, revealed how Russians used fake accounts to manipulate the U.S. presidential election.

Twitter shares fell 5 percent on Monday on concern that removing millions of fake accounts would impede user growth. The stock gained 3.2 percent on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Proposed fines for fake service dogs in Hawaii becomes law
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING