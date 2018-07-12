Lava claims charter school and park on Big Isle

An overflight this morning of the lava flow from fissure 8 on Hawaii island confirmed that the Kua O Ka La Public Charter School and Ahalanui Park have been covered by lava, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials.

Fissure 8 also continues to pump lava into the perched channel heading northeast from the vent toward Kapoho. Spillovers from the channel and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field, according to the HVO, which warns people to stay away from the active flow field due to “extreme hazard.”

The Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and is located at the Keaau High School Gym.