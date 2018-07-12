 Lava claims charter school and park on Big Isle
July 12, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Lava claims charter school and park on Big Isle

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 6:55am
ADVERTISING

An overflight this morning of the lava flow from fissure 8 on Hawaii island confirmed that the Kua O Ka La Public Charter School and Ahalanui Park have been covered by lava, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials.

Fissure 8 also continues to pump lava into the perched channel heading northeast from the vent toward Kapoho. Spillovers from the channel and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field, according to the HVO, which warns people to stay away from the active flow field due to “extreme hazard.”

The Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends and is located at the Keaau High School Gym.

PREVIOUS STORY
FBI agent angrily rejects charges of bias at chaotic hearing
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING