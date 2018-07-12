 Evacuations ongoing as police investigate possible explosive device found near Fort Shafter
Evacuations ongoing as police investigate possible explosive device found near Fort Shafter

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 3:29pm
Police are evacuating people in the vicinity of Fort Shafter Army Base after a report of a possible explosive device along the fenceline.

Police have blocked Middle Street from Rose Street to North King Street in both directions this afternoon as they investigate.

The Army has said there was a report of a suspicious item near Warner and Wilson Roads, and have asked that the area be avoided as a safety precaution.

The city sent out an alert at 2:15 p.m. today.

A reporter is going to the scene now for more details.

