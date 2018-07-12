Police seeking tips on Ford driver in deadly hit-and-run in Kunia

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help finding the driver of a Ford vehicle that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Kunia.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a passing motorist saw what looked like a person laying on the northbound shoulder of Kunia Road. Upon turning around, the motorist confirmed it was an unresponsive male and called 911. Upon arrival, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the victim may have been walking northbound along the east shoulder of the roadway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Although the vehicle fled the scene, some vehicle debris was located near the scene of the collision. Investigators were able to determine that it belonged to a Ford vehicle, possibly a 1997 Ford Expedition or 1997 Ford F-150 or F-250 truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public may now send anonymous text as well as web tips.

To send an anonymous text, enter “CS808” plus your message to 274637 or CRIMES.