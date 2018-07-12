Hawaiian Airlines is hiring on Maui, Kauai and Big Island

Hawaiian Airlines is hiring for customer service and ramp agent positions in Kahului and Lihue and in Kona on Hawaii island.

The company is holding several on-site open house sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on consecutive three Saturdays to provide more information about the career opportunities and assist with applications.

The first open house takes place Saturday at Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The second open house takes place Saturday, July 21, at Kauai Beach Resort in Lihue, and the last one takes place Saturday, July 28 at the Hawaii Community College, Palamanui Campus, in Kona.

Hawaiian Airlines customer service agents are responsible for checking in and boarding passengers, cleaning aircraft and handling baggage, cargo and mail, among other duties. Ramp service agents load and unload cargo and baggage, pick up and deliver cargo, and clean aircraft baggage areas, among other duties.

Job-seekers interested in attending an open house should register online first at timecenter.com/hacareers. A list of all Hawaiian Airlines job openings is available at this link.