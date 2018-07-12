 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ lots of fun, but keep littlest kids at home
Review by Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 12:05am

  • COURTESY MARVEL STUDIOS

    The Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

“ANT-MAN AND THE WASP”

>> Rated: PG-13 for some sci-fi action violence

>> What it’s about: The sequel to “Ant-Man” adds a hero — the amazing The Wasp. They search for her mother in the subatomic realm.

>> The kid attractor factor: The humor and Marvel heroes, as well as the action-adventure comic book genre

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Doing the right thing exists outside the law. Always fight for your family.

>> Violence: Many superpower enhanced fights, which are enlivened by the size-swapping they get up to — car chases, shooting, etc.

>> Language: None

>> Sexuality: None

>> Drugs: None

>> Parents advisory: This very funny and fun superhero movie is great for the family, but too action-packed and scary for the littlest kids.

