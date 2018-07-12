 Anthony Bourdain gets posthumous Emmy noms for ‘Parts Unknown’
Anthony Bourdain gets posthumous Emmy noms for ‘Parts Unknown’

Associated Press
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 12:15pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Anthony Bourdain arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. Bourdain, who took his life in June, received several posthumous Emmy nominations this week. Bourdain’s CNN series, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” got six nods, including two personally for Bourdain as executive producer, host and writer. A seventh nod went to his “Explore Parts Unknown” on cnn.com.

Globe-trotting food chronicler Anthony Bourdain has received several posthumous Emmy nominations today.

Bourdain’s CNN series, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” got six nods, including two personally for Bourdain as executive producer, host and writer. A seventh nod went to his “Explore Parts Unknown” on cnn.com.

Bourdain took his life in early June in eastern France, where he was working on an episode of his show. He was 61.

Also a celebrated author, Bourdain was known for using culinary traditions as a storytelling tool to explore cultures around the globe.

He won Emmy Awards from 2013 through 2016 for outstanding informational series or special for “Parts Unknown.”

