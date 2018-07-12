 Coast Guard rescues snorkeler near Molokini
July 12, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Coast Guard rescues snorkeler near Molokini

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 11, 2018 at 10:27 pm
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a snorkeler Wednesday near Molokini Crater after the man complained of pain in his arms. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –