Lava consumes 3 more homes

Star-Advertiser staff
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 12:05am

    A pahoehoe flow overflowing from the fissure 8 lava channel was active Wednesday morning along Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

    The night sky above Leilani Estates is illuminated by the Kilauea eruption on July 3. After weeks of steadily flowing to the ocean in a self-contained channel, lava from fissure 8 is spilling over into Leilani Estates, destroying more homes in the Lower Puna subdivision, according to Hawaii County officials.

After weeks of steadily flowing to the ocean in a self-contained channel, lava from fissure 8 began spilling over into Leilani Estates, destroying more homes in the subdivision, according to Hawaii County officials.

Hawaii Civil Defense said Wednesday afternoon that three homes were destroyed by breakouts that occurred Wednesday, but the breakouts have since stalled.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported earlier that two of the consumed homes were on Luana Street, while a home on Nohea Street was being threatened.

At least 700 homes across several subdivisions have been destroyed since Kilauea began erupting along the lower East Rift Zone on May 3.

Lava from fissure 8 has been feeding a fast-moving flow heading northeast to the ocean at Kapoho. A flow moving around the west side of Kapoho Cone has proceeded to within a quarter-mile of the coast, HVO said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends at the Keaau High School Gym.

