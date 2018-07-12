 Military is gearing up for emergency exercises
July 12, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Military is gearing up for emergency exercises

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 11, 2018 at 10:17 pm
For the military, including Rim of the Pacific exercise participants, there’s a whole lot of emergency, disaster response and mass casualty practice going on this week. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –