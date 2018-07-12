Hundreds join the RIMPAC disaster response training

A medical professional applies realistic moulage makeup on a volunteer patient. More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
A medical professional applies realistic moulage makeup on a volunteer patient. More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Dawnn Villarreal, 40, volunteered today to portray a patient from a catastrophic disaster.
Marlon Villatoro, 41, volunteered today to portray a patient from a catastrophic disaster.
More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
-
More than 300 civilians volunteered today to portray patients from a catastrophic disaster, such as an earthquake or tsunami, as part of Rim of the Pacific disaster response training exercises at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.