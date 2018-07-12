 Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino
Associated Press
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 10:00am

    Charlotte Bobcats assistant coach Charles Oakley watched from the bench in the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Charlotte, N.C. Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing the former New York Knicks star of gambling fraud.

LAS VEGAS >> Casino regulators in Nevada are accusing former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley of gambling fraud.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board today said Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

The agency says in a statement that Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known.

Oakley was booked and later released from jail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals.

