 Marlins suspend business relationship with Papa John’s
July 12, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

Marlins suspend business relationship with Papa John’s

Associated Press
July 12, 2018
Updated July 12, 2018 11:58am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky., in 2017.

ADVERTISING

MIAMI >> The Miami Marlins have suspended their business relationship with Papa John’s after the company’s chairman of the board apologized for using a racial slur and resigned.

In a statement today, the Marlins said “derogatory and insensitive comments” by John Schnatter weren’t reflective of the values of the baseball franchise.

Papa John’s announced late Wednesday that Schnatter had resigned. Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise in May.

A Marlins promotion with Papa John’s had offered discounted pizza.

PREVIOUS STORY
Despite concerns, Manny Pacquiao optimistic heading into Saturday fight
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING