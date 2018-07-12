University of Hawaii football gets commitment from top Mililani player

The University of Hawaii football team has secured a commitment from the defensive leader of one of state’s top teams.

Darius Muasau, who will be a Mililani High senior this fall, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has accepted 2019 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

“I always wanted to stay home,” said Muasau, a middle linebacker who was reared in Mililani. “It’s a good chance to stay home and represent Hawaii.”

Mililani coach Rod York said Muasau is 6 feet 1, 230 pounds, and has been electronically timed running 40 yards in sub-4.8 seconds.

“He will be our defensive leader,” York said of Muasau, the play-caller of the Trojans’ 4-3 defensive scheme. “He’s aggressive. He comes downhill real quick. He has great instincts. And he gets after it. … His future is bright with the University of Hawaii.”

York said Muasau also will be used as a running back, slotback and tight end on offense this coming season.

Muasau has a cumulative 3.6 grade-point average.