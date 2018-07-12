Send items at least two weeks in advance of event or opening to tgif@staradvertiser.com . Photos welcome. Note: If submitting classes, please include name of instructor, address where classes will be conducted, fee and contact information.

OPENINGS/EVENTS

Moana Lani Festival: A three-day eco- and ocean-conscious event, with art, music, documentary screenings, workshops and vendors. 2-11 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, SALT at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St. Full schedule: moanalanifestival.org. 341-2365 or 413-822-7493

>> Moana Lani FEAST: Community dinner, held in partnership with the Moana Lani Festival, to support artists advocating for ocean sustainability. Diners meet local artists and vote to decide which projects to support. 7-9 p.m. today, Morning Brew, 685 Auahi St. $25, $20 in advance from eventbrite.com.

“Unreal — Hawaii in Popular Imagination”: An “experiential installation” featuring select cultural objects and commercial imagery depicting popular and imagined versions of Hawaii’s past, with a mural, “Aina Aloha,” installed by six artists: Solomon Enos; Al Lagunero; Harinani Orme; Kahi Ching; Meleanna Meyer; and Carl F.K. Pao — forming a counterpoint. Opens Saturday, through Jan. 27, 2019, Bishop Museum, 1525 Bernice St. BishopMuseum.org, 847-4281

>> Opening Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. RSVP: development@BishopMuseum.org

Haleiwa Arts Festival: 21st annual event featuring premier crafts and fine arts as well as 130 juried visual artists from Oahu and neighboring islands. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Haleiwa Beach Park, North Shore.

“Frozen, Floating”: Featuring Michelle Schwengel-Regala, artist-in-residence. The exhibit was inspired by a recent trip to Antarctica with fellow science communicator, Kirsten Carlson, as part of the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers Program. Opens Saturday, through October 13, The BoxJelly, 307a Kamani St.; gallery hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 593-1231

>> Reception: 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

Haleiwa Art Walk: Haleiwa galleries open their doors monthly to celebrate art and artists while offering music, pupu and wine, 3-8 p.m. Saturday. gonorthshore.org/haleiwa-art-walk, 637-4558

Second Saturday at HiSAM: Featuring paper puppets with Bonnie Kim and quilt activity with the Hawaii Quilt Guild. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 South Hotel St., ground floor multipurpose room. fb.com/hawaiistateartmuseum. Contact: susan.m.hogan@hawaii.gov, 586-0300

Bank of Hawaii Family Sunday-“Green Room”: Children will be able to make skate and surf art with recycled materials, including using recycled shavings from skateboard wheels in order to make hanging jellyfish. Activities 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; museum open until 4:30 p.m. Free admission. Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 South Beretania St. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

“Generations of Immigrants”: Photographs of immigrants’ ancestors, friends and family of immigrants, projected on vapor and formed into an abstracted photo montage by Taiji Terasaki. Open Thursday, through August 20, Hawaii Theater studio annex, 1121 Nuuanu Ave. (old Indigo space). Cost: $5. info@taijijterasaki.com, CPRexhibitions.org

CLASSES

Watercolor Painting — Basics for Beginners: Carol Rogers Moore teaches a class for those wanting to explore creativity. Ages 13 and older. 2 p.m. Saturday, Waianae Public Library, 85-625 Farrington Hwy. Must RSVP: 697-7868. librarieshawaii.org

ARTS CORPS — Community ARTS Education for Teens: Workshops in visual and performing arts taught by local artists, for ages 10-18. 3-5:30 p.m., Thursdays, The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. MUST RSVP: info@artsatmarks.com, 521-2903. artsatmarks.com/arts-corps

Friday morning model sessions: Easels, chairs, tables and seats provided on a first-come first-serve basis, unless reserved. 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, Zwick Academy of Fine Art, 1041 Maunakea St. $10/session. zwickacademyoffineart.com, 938-3861

CONTINUING

All in the Ohana”- UNIQLO Barricade Painting: Jasper Wong, founder and lead director of POW!WOW! Hawaii, is painting his latest mural creation on the giant barricade in Ala Moana. Through mid-July 2018, Ala Moana, on the second and third levels of Ewa Wing (near Nordstrom), 600-3831

Thomas Deir Art: Works by the well-known artist from Kailua. Through Sunday, Honolulu Country Club in Salt Lake; gallery hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Free. thomasdeir.com, 261-7122

Paintings by Jackie Kahookele Burke: Works include “Lono Ku Mana” and “Papahanaumokuakea,” paintings telling the story of a Polynesian and Hawaiian cosmology of creation. Through Thursday, Gallery on the Pali, First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, 2500 Pali Hwy. kahookeleart@gmail.com, 222-5236

OOPPS Club Oil Painting exhibit: Featuring about 90 works by OOPPS Club artists and others. Through July 20, Honolulu Hale Courtyard, 530 S. King St.; gallery hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. 768-6622

Vintage Surf Photo Exhibit: Surf photography by David Darling, Steve Wilkings and Warren Bolster. Through July 25, IBM Building, 1240 Ala Moana Blvd.; gallery hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. wardvillage.com/events/the-summer-slide

Seniors Exhibit: Works by the Moiliili Senior Center’s painting and art class in a range of techniques and skills. Through July 26, Hoomaluhia Botanical Gardens, 45-680 Luluku Road, Kaneohe; gallery hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 489-1509

“Contact Zone”: Art from the fifth installment of “Contact,” an annual exhibit of contemporary art made in Hawaii, exploring the notion of “contact zones,” for spaces of cultural exchange. Through July 28, Arts at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours 12-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. artsatmarks.com, contacthawaii.com, 521-2903

“Abstruction: The Sculpture of Erick Swenson”: Honolulu Museum of Art’s first museum survey of Dallas-based artist Swenson’s cast urethane resin sculpture. “Hyperrealistic sculptures of real and fantastical animals contemplate mortality and capture the beauty of nature.” Through July 29, Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St. Admission $10-$20; additional $10 special exhibition fee. Free for youth ages 18 and under. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700

“Blessings”: Works by Ruth Sorenson and Mapauana Schneider. Through July 30, Kailua Gallery; gallery hours 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. kailuagallery.com, 799-2212

“ART SUEY – 2018”: New and recent works by Barbara Sumida, Frances Wong and Warren Stenberg. Through July 31, Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden Main Gallery, 45-680 Luluku Road, Kaneohe; gallery hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Free. 230-3189

Hawaii Artists 2018 Portfolio Project: Exhibition featuring new works by globally recognized Hawaii artists Kaili Chun, Yvonne Cheng and Lawrence Seward and 12 prints from the 2017 and 2018 portfolio projects. The exhibit launches the 2018 Portfolio Project, curated by Michael Rooks, Curator of Contemporary and Modern Art at the High Museum in Atlanta and former curator of The Contemporary Museum Honolulu. Through Oct. 27, Artizen by MW Cafe Gallery, ground floor, Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St. shophisam.com, 586-0305

>> Portfolio 2018 Exhibit: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3. Works by Ashley Bickerton, Paul Pfeiffer and Garnett Puett will be added to the exhibition.

“Ultra Exhibit I” – Windward Artists Guild: Works by 27 artists on display. Through Aug. 3, second floor, Pauahi Tower, 1003 Bishop St. windwardartistsguild.org

Thomas Deir Art: Through Aug. 31, Assaggio, 354 Uluniu St., Kailua; gallery hours 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. weekdays; 5:30-9:30 p.m. weekends, Free. thomasdeir.com, 261-7122

“Line+Form”: Works from Noel T. Hart, incorporating line, ink and collage, and Chusak Majarone, using discarded cutting boards as canvases. Through Sept. 9, fishcake, 307c Kamani Street; gallery hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 593-1231

“Lost and Found: Jewish Communities of India”: photographs, paintings, video, ritual objects, and historic artifacts from three small, historic Jewish communities, the Cochini, Benei Israel and Baghdadi. Through Sept. 9, East-West Center Gallery, John A. Burns Hall, 1601 East-West Road. arts.EastWestCenter.org, 944-7177

“Chiho Ushio: (Hibiki) Resonance”: Featuring an exhibit of three different bodies of work by artist Chico Ushio: “Mauli Ola,” multi-layered woodcut prints on paper; “Phantasm,” mixed-media sculpture using unconventional materials on plexiglass; and “(Hibiki) Resonance,” stone lithographic prints on paper. “Working from experiential interactions with nature, the artist uses a multidisciplinary approach to capture the elusive nature of light as it interacts with the universe.” Through Sept. 28, Ravizza Brownfield Gallery, 1109 Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. ravizzabrownfield.com, 724-6847

“Women’s Work”: Featuring traditional Indian embroidery, sparkle decor, color-vibrant textiles and new work inspired by India’s beauty. Through Sept. 29, Pegge Hopper Gallery, 1164 Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. peggehopper.com, 524-1160

“The World Reflected”: Works from the museum’s contemporary art collection that address identity, ethnic inequality and the environment, with artists including Vito Acconci, Robert Arneson, Jennifer Bartlett, Geoff Chadsey, Lesley Dill, Edgar Heap of Birds, William Kentridge and Kara Walker. Through Oct. 28, Honolulu Museum of Art Spalding House, 2411 Makiki Heights Drive. Admission $10-$20; free for youth ages 18 and under. honolulumuseum.org, 526-1322

Hawaii Change & Continuity: An exhibition that explores how art defines the character of our changing civilization. Hawaii State Art Museum, 250 S. Hotel St., 2nd Floor, Ewa Gallery. Museum hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. hawaii.gov/sfca

“House for Listening to Rain”: Outdoor installation by Lynne Yamamato. Honolulu Museum of Art Spalding House.

NEIGHBOR ISLANDS

“Island in My Mind, Fukushima” / “Girl Transcendent”: Ai Iwane’s photographs of the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan also reveal an historic connection between Maui and Fukushima, through traditions of bon dance festivals. Melissa Ann Pinney’s photography is based on images that suggest the ardent inner and mysterious life of girls as they mature to adulthood. Through Aug. 18, Schaefer International Gallery, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, 1 Cameron Way; gallery hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. MauiArts.org, 242-7469

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Art studio/gallery: Specializing in paintings, prints, handmade jewelry and art lessons. Classes $40 for a 2-hour lesson, which includes most supplies. Noon-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday at Waikiki Shore Hotel, 2161 Kalia Road, Waikiki. 927-0452

Art on the Zoo Fence: Outdoor gallery features works by various artists. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Honolulu Zoo fence along Monsarrat Avenue. artonthezoofence.com

Mid-Century Modern-Inspired Art: Queen Kapiolani Hotel has installed three original murals inspired by mid-century modern designs on the hotel’s ground floor: “Lei Greeter of Ulukou” by Mike Field; “Waikiki Fun” by Nick Kuchar; and “Maka and Pineapple Boy” by Katie Borden. Vintage oil paintings of Hawaii alii from the original hotel have been preserved in a new Royal Gallery. Queen Kapiolani Hotel. 922-1941

Surf art — Christie Shinn: Shinn’s work comes from influences that include comic book art, old skate graphics and DIY screen painting. 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Greenroom Surf Art Gallery Hawaii, 2255 Kalakaua Ave. greenroomhawaii.com, 931-8908

