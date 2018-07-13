 2 charged in Kamuela drug bust
By Star-Advertiser staff
July 13, 2018
Updated July 13, 2018 9:15am

    Stacey Veincent, left, and Mokihana Veincent-Luis.

Prosecutors have charged two people following a drug bust on Hawaii island.

Stacey Veincent, 42, of Kamuela was charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, four counts of firearms-related charges and two $20,000 bench warrants. His bail is set at $200,000.

Mokihana Veincent-Luis, 24, also of Kamuela, was charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the first-degree and three counts of firearms-related charges. She is being held in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Police said vice and special enforcement unit officers executed a search warrant at a residence off of Puu Pohu Place in Kamuela at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers recovered 51 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, nine grams of marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded .40-caliber pistol.

Police arrested four people including Stacey Veincent and Mokihana Veincent-Luis during the raid. A 56-year-old Puna man and a 35-year-old Puna woman who were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses were released pending further investigation.

