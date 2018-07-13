 Chick-fil-A on its way to Hawaii
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
July 13, 2018
Updated July 13, 2018 12:40pm
Chick-fil-A plans to open its first restaurant in Hawaii at a site on Oahu.

The Atlanta-based chain announced the plan on its website Thursday.

“It’s official – Chick-fil-A is coming to Hawaii!” the company stated. “We are honored to join the Aloha State and look forward to serving new and existing fans delicious food with remarkable hospitality.”

Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 and operates about 2,300 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C., often through franchisees.

The company did not specify a location or timetable for opening, but did say about 80 employees will be needed for the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A representatives could not be reached immediately for more details.

