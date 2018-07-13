Police investigate Big Isle shooting that sent man to hospital

Hawaii island police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Glenwood Thursday night.

Police responded to the shooting on Highway 11 near the intersection of North and South Glenwood roads at about 9:15 p.m. where a 32-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.

Police said the gunshots came from a white-colored sedan that fled in an unknown direction.

There are no arrests at this time.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Jesse Kerr of the Hawaii Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2377 or e-mail jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.