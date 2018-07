All eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard in Palama and the H-1 eastbound Vineyard off ramp are closed due to a water main break late this afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted to Pua Lane. Board of Water Supply crews are responding to the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.