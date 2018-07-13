 Office tower to become affordable housing
July 13, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Office tower to become affordable housing

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 12, 2018 at 10:11 pm
An abandoned office tower eyesore in downtown Honolulu is slated for a face-lift, but its “pimples” will remain under a plan to convert the building into affordable housing. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –