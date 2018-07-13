 Beachboys of yesteryear had colorful nicknames
July 13, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Beachboys of yesteryear had colorful nicknames

By Bob Sigall
Posted on July 13, 2018 12:05 am 
Fred Hemmings has a new book out called “Local Boy.” He stopped in the middle of speaking about it to the Honolulu Rotary Club recently and addressed me in the crowd. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –