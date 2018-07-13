 Campaign financing reports are in
July 13, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Campaign financing reports are in

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 12, 2018 at 10:47 pm
In her bid to unseat Gov. David Ige, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa out-raised and out-spent him during the first six months of 2018. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –