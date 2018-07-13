 Corrections and clarifications
Corrections and clarifications

July 13, 2018
Updated July 13, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaiian Airlines’ revenue passenger miles in June gained 4.6 percent to 1.5 billion from 1.43 billion. Available seat miles rose 4.3 percent to 1.71 billion from 1.64 billion. A business brief on Page B4 Wednesday incorrectly reported the figures as millions.

