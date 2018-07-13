 RIMPAC under watch by Chinese spy vessel
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 12, 2018 at 11:22 pm
China was disinvited from the prestigious Rim of the Pacific exercise, but it has made an appearance anyway — dispatching a spy ship to international waters off Hawaii, the Navy said today. Read More

