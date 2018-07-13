USGS images of Kilauea's fissures and flows in July

A tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry, July 13.
This aerial image shows the fissure 8 vent (near center), channelized flow, and distant ocean entry (upper right), July 13.
Sink holes (dark spots to right of large tree) are beginning to form along fractures beneath the field of tephra that has formed downwind of fissure 8, July 13.
USGS scientists captured this stunning aerial photo of Halemaumau and part of the Kilauea caldera floor, July 13.
Aerial view toward the west from directly above Kapoho Crater, July 12. After being blocked and diverted, the fissure 8 lava channel now bends sharply to the south on the western edge of the crater.
View of the fissure 8 lava channel looking toward the southeast, July 12. Fume in the center left is rising from overflows where the lava channel bends to the south before reaching Kapoho Crater.
In this aerial view looking to the north, a robust ocean entry plume can be seen rising from just offshore of Ahalanui Beach Park, which was inundated with lava on July 11. Beyond this entry, a more diffuse plume from the ocean entry at Kapoho is visible (upper right).
A pahoehoe flow fed by overflows from the fissure 8 lava channel was active along Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision, July 11.
During an overflight on July 11, the Hawaii County Fire Department captured this image looking east toward Kapoho Crater. A breakout from the south margin of the main fissure 8 channel is sending a lava flow west of the crater. The flow is advancing to the south toward Ahalanui.
A screenshot of an aerial image captured by a MavicPro drone above the fissure 8 lava channel, July 11. Overflows from the channel were threatening homes along Nohea and Luana Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision.
Aerial view of the ocean entry at Kapoho, July 11. Cape Kumukahi (with lighthouse) is in the foreground, and Kapoho Crater is in the upper right.
This aerial shot taken July 10 shows the dramatic difference in landscapes on the northern and southern sides of the fissure 8 lava channel. Dominant trade winds blow heat and volcanic gases to the southwest where vegetation has been severely impacted and appears brown and yellow.
This aerial view of Kapoho Crater looks toward the south-southeast. Part of the lava channel became blocked just upstream of Kapoho Crater on July 9, diverting flows to the west and then south around the crater.
Fissure 8 and a full lava channel as seen July 10. The visible road is Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision. Steam generated from heated rain water rose.
This view from Bryson's quarry July 9 looks uprift past Halekamahina to fissure 8, which is creating the glow behind the cone. Bright areas indicate incandescent lava, with the brightest areas showing the trace of the lava channel.
Fissure 8 and Leilani Estates viewed from the south, July 9. Houses in the foreground are located in the southern portion of Leilani Estates.
The lower section of the fissure 8 lava channel appears to be almost completely crusted over, and the lava level in the channel was lower on July 9.
Lava entering the ocean as seen through steam and rain, July 9.
Fissure 8 (lower right) and open lava channel leading to the northeast, July 8. The small steam plumes in distance mark locations of fissures that erupted in early May at the beginning of the ongoing eruption.
Braided section of the lava channel located "downstream" between about 2.2 to 3.7 miles from fissure 8 (upper right), July 8. The width of the two channels in the middle center is about 1,065 feet.
View of the partially filled Kapoho Crater and the open lava channel where it makes a 90-degree turn around the crater, July 8. The open channel no longer directly enters the ocean.
Close view of the "end" of the open lava channel where lava moves beneath the crusted ‘a‘ā flow, July 8.
Lava still oozes from the northern edge of the ‘a‘ā flow near the lighthouse at Cape Kumukahi (upper right), July 8. Smoke from burning vegetation marks location of lava oozeouts.
Multiple ocean entries were active, July 8, each contributing to the prominent "laze" plume above the area.
For several years, a special ultraviolet camera has been located near Keanakākoʻi Crater at Kīlauea's summit. The camera was capable of detecting SO2 gas coming from Halema‘uma‘u crater. On July 7, the camera was removed because there is very little SO2 to measure at the summit. In addition, cracking near Keanakākoʻi Crater was making access difficult.
Dawn at fissure 8, July 6.
Ocean entry in Kapoho as viewed from a helicopter overflight, July 6.
Rocks generate brown dust as they tumble down the western caldera wall during the collapse explosion event, July 5.
Near the Kapoho Crater, in the area called Four Corners, the lava channel makes a 90-degree bend, July 5. After lava exits the bend, it makes a short drop to form a lavafall. A side channel makes a short surface diversion before rejoining the existing channel.
Lava, from small overflows, cools and congeals along the banks of the lava channel to build lava levees, July 5. The levees also build up as moving lava pushes cooled crust over the edge.
Fisheye lens photograph of a USGS geologist making observations of the fissure 8 lava channel at sunset, July 3.
USGS scientist observes the glow of fissure 8 fountain and channel within Leilani Estates, July 4. Steam rises from cracks and hot spots within the tephra deposit surrounding the cone.
This view of fissure 8 and the upper lava channel shows roiling lava fountains remaining within the cinder cone and a flowing incandescent channel, July 3. The black jigsaw-like features in the lower center, are pieces of cooled lava crust flowing on the surface of the channel.
This is an aerial image of fissure 8 looking east, July 4. Below the prominent fissure 8 cone, smaller vents above the original fissure emit volcanic gas.
The lava channel from fissure 8 jumped its banks near Kapoho Crater where the channel makes a 90 degree bend, July 4. The flow within the channel was diverted around a constricted area and joined the channel again "downstream" to the south (left).
Near the coast, the northern margin of the flow field is still oozing pasty lava at several points in the area of Kapoho Agricultural and Beach Lots, July 4.