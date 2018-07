Today BASKETBALL HD Women’s League: Elite Parking vs. Fysiotherapie Hawaii, 6 p.m.; National Fire Protection vs. Pacific Risk Solutions, 7:30 p.m. Games at Kilauea District Park. GOLF Barbers Point Invitational, second round, 7 a.m. at Read More

Today

BASKETBALL

HD Women’s League: Elite Parking vs. Fysiotherapie Hawaii, 6 p.m.; National Fire Protection vs. Pacific Risk Solutions, 7:30 p.m. Games at Kilauea District Park.

GOLF

Barbers Point Invitational, second round, 7 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course.

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu: main draw, 10 a.m. at UH courts.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

HD Men’s League: Single-elimination playoffs, No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 6 p.m.; No. 5 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 7:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School.

GOLF

Barbers Point Invitational, final round,

7 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course.

PADDLING

Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Waikiki Beach Boys Regatta, 8 a.m. at Waikiki Beach.

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu, semifinals, 11 a.m. at UH courts.

Tennis Championships

of Honolulu

At UH Manoa

Singles

Round of 16

Thursday

[1] Nao Hibino (JPN) def. Amanda Rodgers (USA) 6-0, 6-2.

Mai Minokoshi (JPN) def. Grace Min (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

[6] Asia Muhammed (USA) def. Nastja

Kolar (SLO) 6-4, 6-2.

Usue Maitane Arconada (USA) def. Andreea Ghitescu (ROU) 6-2, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (USA) def. Chanel

Simmonds (RSA) 6-3, 7-5.

[5] Misaki Doi (JPN) def. Nagi Hanatani (JPN) 6-4, 6-2.

[8] Emina Bektas (USA) def. Emiliana

Arango (COL) 6-2, 7-5.

[4] Danielle Lao (USA) def. Catherine

Harrison (USA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.