2 displaced after Big Isle fire destroys 2 structures

Fire destroyed two structures Friday afternoon on Hawaii island, firefighters said.

The blaze started at about 2:50 p.m. on Sea View Drive in the Ocean View area and engulfed a 30-by-40-foot unpermitted, single-story structure before firefighters arrived. The flames then spread to a 16-by-16-foot storage structure about 10 feet away.

Firefighters extinguished the fire for both structures at about 5 p.m.

The owner of the property was unknown, but two occupants who were not home when the fire started were displaced.

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.