DLNR seeking entangled whale shark spotted off Maui

Several commercial snorkel and diving tour companies spotted an entangled juvenile whale shark off Maui for the second time this week.

A provided picture shows the whale shark with a heavy gauge line wrapped around its front pectoral fins, which state Department of Land and Natural Resources officials say may be life threatening to the animal.

DLNR is encouraging ocean-goers to report the sighting of the entangled whale shark, which is listed as an endangered species.

Ocean-goers reported the entangled whale shark Sunday off Olowalu, then again Thursday around Molokini off Maui’s south shore, according to DLNR.

If you spot the whale shark, call (888) 256-9840 to report it.