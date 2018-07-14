DLNR seeking entangled whale shark spotted off Maui

ADVERTISING
Several commercial snorkel and diving tour companies spotted an entangled juvenile whale shark off Maui for the second time this week.
A provided picture shows the whale shark with a heavy gauge line wrapped around its front pectoral fins, which state Department of Land and Natural Resources officials say may be life threatening to the animal.
DLNR is encouraging ocean-goers to report the sighting of the entangled whale shark, which is listed as an endangered species.
Ocean-goers reported the entangled whale shark Sunday off Olowalu, then again Thursday around Molokini off Maui’s south shore, according to DLNR.
If you spot the whale shark, call (888) 256-9840 to report it.