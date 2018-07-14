 Driver, passenger fled after fatal hit-and-run, Maui police say
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
July 14, 2018
Updated July 14, 2018 3:25pm
Maui police were searching today for the occupants of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash this morning in Kihei.

Police said a 29-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Police identified the victim as Michael Ben Wezalis, of Kihei.

Police said Wezalis was heading southbound on Piilani Highway on a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the driver of a 2006 Acura TSX sedan failed to yield while making a left turn onto Piilani from Kulanihakoi Street. Wezalis, who was not wearing a helmet, crashed into the sedan.

Both the driver and a passenger of the car ran away, police said.

It was Maui’s sixth traffic fatality this year compared to four at this time last year.

Anyone with information may call the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400.

