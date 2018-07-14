 ‘Switch’ actor Jang Keun Suk will begin mandatory military service
By Jeff Chung
Posted on July 14, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  July 14, 2018 at 5:48 pm
Actor Jang Keun Suk, who was recently in “Switch,” will start his mandatory military service Monday in South Korea. Read More

