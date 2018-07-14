 2 charged in Kamuela drug bust on Hawaii island
July 14, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

2 charged in Kamuela drug bust on Hawaii island

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 13, 2018 at 9:32 pm
Prosecutors have charged two people following a drug bust on Hawaii island. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –