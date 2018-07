TODAY BASKETBALL >> HD Men’s League: Single-elimination playoffs, No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 6 p.m.; No. 5 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 7:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School. GOLF >> Barbers Point Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> HD Men’s League: Single-elimination playoffs, No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 6 p.m.; No. 5 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 7:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School.

GOLF

>> Barbers Point Invitational, final round, 7 a.m. at Barbers Point Golf Course.

PADDLING

>> Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Waikiki Beach Boys Regatta, 8 a.m. at Waikiki Beach.

TENNIS

>> Tennis Championships of Honolulu, semifinals, 11 a.m. at UH courts.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: John D. Kaupiko Regatta, 8 a.m. at Nanakuli Beach Park.

POLO

>> Honolulu Polo Club: Campos Cup-Masters Cup USPA, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

TENNIS

>> Tennis Championships of Honolulu, finals, noon at UH courts.

Tennis Championships of Honolulu

At UH Manoa

Singles

Quarterfinals

>> [8] Emina Bektas (USA) def. Mai Minokoshi (JPN) 6-3, 6-2.

>> [4] Danielle Lao (USA) def. [6] Asia Muhammed (USA) 6-4, 6-3.

>> [1] Nao Hibino (JPN) def. Usue Maitane Arconada (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7).

>> Jessica Pegula (USA) def. [5] Misaki Doi (JPN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

Semifinals

>> Taylor Johnson (USA)/Ashley Lahey (USA) def. Angelina Gabueva (RUS)/Amanda Rodgers (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.

>> [2] Misaki Doi (JPN)/Jessica Pegula (USA) def. Usue Maitane Arconada (USA)/Emina Bektas (USA) 6-1, 6-3.