New airline seating proposal a stand-up idea

For those in the economy section of an airplane, flying is already an experience that falls somewhere between tolerable and miserable on the comfort spectrum.

And that experience is not likely to get much more comfortable if Aviointeriors Group has its way.

The Italy-based aerospace interior design company recently unveiled its latest seat designs at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

The company describes the Skyrider 2.0 as an innovative alternative that allows for the shift to “ultra-high density in the aircraft cabin” (as if the cabins aren’t crowded enough already.)

Its website goes on to proclaim that the new seats open “the traveling experience to a wider passenger market,” while also creating a useful space for the introduction of mixed classes on the same flight.

How does a mere seat accomplish all of this? By putting passengers in a near standing position, according to The Boston Globe.

Or as the company’s website explains somewhat more delicately: “Its main feature is the original bottom that ensures an increased upright passenger position.”

The company’s description goes on to note that the seats are able to be installed at a reduced pitch, but manage to maintain “adequate comfort” for the passenger sitting in them.

The seats also result in reduced legroom. And that means the seat pitch, which is the space between one seat the next in front, is cut down to 23 inches. As The Boston Globe reported, by way of comparison, the seats on low-cost Spirit have a seat pitch of 28 inches.

Given their near-standing design, the new seats enable a 20 percent increase in the number of passengers onboard, thus “increasing profits for airline companies” states the Aviointeriors Group website.

And to help airlines save on gas, the Skyrider 2.0 weighs 50 percent less than a standard economy seat. What’s more, the reduced number of seat components will translate into reduced maintenance costs.

“In conclusion, Skyrider 2.0 is the new frontier of low-cost tickets,” the website says, offering the possibility of flight to those who can’t afford it today.

Or perhaps another way to look at it is: For those flying in economy, this could be your future.