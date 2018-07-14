 Keiki dancers shine at annual hula festival
July 14, 2018 | 85° | Check Traffic

Keiki dancers shine at annual hula festival

By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 14, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  July 14, 2018 at 5:39 pm
The annual Queen Lili‘uokalani hula festival is back in town. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –