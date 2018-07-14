World Series of Poker winds down at Rio

The 49th World Series of Poker, held again this year at the Rio in Las Vegas, is entering its final days, set to conclude on Tuesday.

A massive 7,874 players, a 9 percent increase over last year’s 7,221, entered the main event, creating the second-­largest field in history, behind the 8,773 entrants in 2006.

A minimum of $15,000 will be awarded to the top 1,182 players, with the winner earning $8.8 million. All nine final-table participants will earn at least $1 million.

Last year’s champion, Scott Blumstein, was eliminated on Day 1 of the tournament.

Big Chevron: The world’s largest Chevron Travel Center is opening in Jean, 30 miles south of Las Vegas. The 50,000-square-foot Terrible’s Road House will feature 96 fuel pumps, 60 restroom stalls, 4,000 square feet of candy sales counters, a 30-foot-long coffee bar, a 72-head soft-drink machine, 15 slot machines, a drive-thru White Castle, the only Red Bull lounge and merchandise store in the country, and a Jack Link’s beef-jerky store, complete with a 13-foot-tall model of Sasquatch.

Triple Knieval: Modern-day daredevil Travis Pastrana, pictured, replicated three famous Evel Knievel motorcycle jumps July 8 for a special on the History Channel. Pastrana jumped 52 crushed and stacked cars (Knievel jumped 50), then jumped 16 busses parked side-by-side (Knievel jumped 14). He finished by completing the famous Caesars Palace fountain jump that Knieval never accomplished. The stunts served as an introduction to Pastrana’s “Nitro Circus” show, slated to come to Bally’s in 2019.

Question: A friend who was in town last week said there’s labor union picketing downtown. Which casinos are being picketed?

Answer: Culinary Workers’ Union picket lines were set up for about two hours each at the D and the Westgate on one day only, July 6. Up till now, those have been the only public displays as labor talks continue. No further planned actions by the union have been announced.